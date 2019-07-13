Repairs to begin next week on vandalized gravestones at Kawaiahao Church

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than two-dozen gravestones were recently vandalized at the cemetery adjacent to the Kawaiahao Church, officials are saying repair work will begin next week.
The repairs, which will start Monday morning at 7 a.m., will be led by ten volunteers from the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.
Volunteers will work in two teams to repair 26 of the 27 headstones, officials said. The last gravestone was “damaged beyond repair” and will be fully replaced with a new one, in accordance with that family’s wishes.
Brickwood Galuteria, the chairman of the Kawaiahao Church Board, said the church was grateful for the outpouring of kokua from the community.
“Our hearts are full of gratitude as we begin this effort. Mahalo to all, especially the families, for their patience and understanding," Galuteria said. "It has been our goal to repair and restore the headstones as quickly as possible, and it is gratifying to see the community come together to provide help.”
Last Wednesday, volunteers and Kawaiaho church members tried to right some of the toppled gravestones.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.