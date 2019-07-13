Public invited to celebration of life for Beth Chapman in Colorado

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family, friends, and fans will gather in Colorado on Saturday for a celebration of life to honor Beth Chapman.
Chapman ― a reality television star and one-half of the world-famous bounty hunting duo, along with her husband, Duane 'Dog’ Chapman ― died last month after battling cancer for almost two years.
A memorial service and ash scattering ceremony was held in Waikiki at the Fort DeRussy Beach a few weeks ago.
The celebration of life in Colorado will begin at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
