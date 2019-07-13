Nainoa Dung victorious at Bellator 224

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Makaha native Nainoa Dung showed the MMA world that he can talk the talk and back it up.
After what was a huge build up ahead of his much anticipated bout with undefeated contender Brad Robison, the shifty Dung was able to earn a unanimous decision Friday on the prelim card at Bellator 224.
The lightweight bout was held in Thackerville, Oklahoma and marked Dung’s first fight with the promotion in the mainland.
The Makaha native dominated much of the action and was able to win rounds one and two handily before heading into the third an final round.
It was good that he did.
Dung was penalized two points for landing an illegal kick to Robison’s head when he was down in the third round.
Despite the infraction Dung still managed the unanimous decision victory 28-27, 28-27, 28-27.
The win moves Dung to 3-0.
