Hot trade wind conditions, big surf for the weekend

Trade winds will be blowing at moderate to locally breezy speeds for the upcoming week, with clouds and showers for the usual windward and mauka areas. Leeward areas of the Big Island will still see some afternoon clouds and showers. There could be a slight increase in windward showers for Kauai and Oahu through the weekend, and then for the eastern half of the state Sunday night and Monday. An upper low will pass north of the state and bring slightly wetter conditions statewide Monday night through Tuesday, with drier weather returning Wednesday. Daytime highs will still hover around 90 degrees.
At the beach, a high surf advisory is posted for all south-facing shores as a large south-southwest swell rises. Surf is expected to build to 7 to 10 feet through the day Saturday, and then peak at 9 to 14 feet late Saturday night into Sunday. West shores will see a bit of a wrap from the swell. North shores will remain on the flat side, with small to moderate surf for east shores from the trade wind swell. A small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through Saturday morning.
