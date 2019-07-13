GRAPHIC: CrimeStoppers searching for suspect who buried live dog in sand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are looking for an alleged animal abuser who buried a puppy in the sand.
Some of the images in this story are graphic.
An animal rescue group found the dog earlier this week at Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene Tuesday after a witness said they saw a man bury the animal.
It’s not known how long the dog was beneath the sand before rescuers pulled the animal out.
They said the man was wearing dark clothes with a hat and sunglasses. He’s described as a man of Hawaiian/Filipino mix, 170 pounds, standing 5′ 9″ tall. No photos of the suspect were available.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers. To submit a tip and be eligible for a cash reward, call 955-8300, or click here.
