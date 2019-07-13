Forecast: Hot days, breezy trades and big surf for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be blowing at moderate to locally breezy speeds for the upcoming week, with clouds and showers for the usual windward and mauka areas. Leeward areas of the Big Island will still see some afternoon clouds and showers. There could be a slight increase in windward showers for Kauai and Oahu through the weekend, and then for the eastern half of the state Sunday night and Monday. An upper low will pass north of the state and bring slightly wetter conditions statewide Monday night through Tuesday, with drier weather returning Wednesday. Daytime highs will still hover around 90 degrees.