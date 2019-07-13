Double-digit height surf forecast for south shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The largest summertime south swells of the season are expected this weekend, with surf rising to near warning levels.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores until 6 p.m. Monday for the back-to-back swells.
The first swell is pushing waves to 6 to 10 feet Saturday, and then the second swell will push wave heights to 9 to 14 feet -- just below the high surf warning threshold -- overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Waves are expected to peak Sunday before slowly lowering Monday. Surf will likely remain above advisory levels through the day Monday.
Forecasters warn that large breaking surf, a significant shorebreak and dangerous currents will make it very hazardous to enter the water. Boaters should also be aware of the higher number of surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to get to surfing areas.
