To curb vandalism, nearly 200 security cameras will be installed in Oahu parks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu plans to install nearly 200 more security cameras at its busiest parks under a partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
The HTA has agreed to pay $204,000 for the installation of the cameras, which aims to curb vandalism and crimes at 13 parks around Oahu.
“These cameras I think are really going to help fill that gap in terms of providing some additional eyes on these areas," said Keith Regan, Chief Administrative Officer at the HTA.
“I know how challenging it is for the parks departments to make sure their bathrooms are protected, that their facilities and community centers are protected from vandalism.”
Some park users believe the added security is needed.
“Yeah, definitely. I feel like it will make people safer because there are always eyes watching,” said Ben Triana, a Las Vegas resident who visited Ala Moana Park today.
But others raised privacy concerns.
“Especially as a girl, you’re here with your family and friends and you want to enjoy yourself. I don’t like the idea that people can watch me do those things," said Alina Tril, also visiting from Las Vegas.
The city said signs will be posted to alert park users about the cameras and that the cameras do not view inside the public restrooms.
Each year, vandalism at the parks costs the city about $200,000. Crimes against residents and visitors at the parks are far more costly.
The city said it plans to install 18 new cameras at Ala Moana Park and 16 at Kapiolani Regional Park, both heavily used by tourists and locals.
But it also plans to install 34 cameras at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park and 30 at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, which are predominantly used by local residents.
The city said it will begin installing the cameras early next year.
