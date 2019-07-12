Woman dies of injuries sustained in large Kalihi building fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 75-year-old woman who was critically injured in a large fire last week in Kalihi has died, Hawaii News Now has learned.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman. She initially sustained second-degree burns in the blaze.
The fire ― which started around 9 a.m. last Friday at a condominium complex on Haumana Place ― destroyed the structure and displaced nearly 20 people.
Fire investigators ultimately were not able to determine a cause for the fire, but say there were working smoke detectors in the building.
A 27-year-old woman was also treated for smoke inhalation at the time of the fire, but refused transport to the hospital.
