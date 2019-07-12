Trade winds to hold through the weekend, showers heading in on Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue each day into next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop.
Windward shower coverage may increase over the weekend into early next week as moisture levels rise. Expect moisture to increase across the islands from east to west late Sunday through early next week following a weak trough passing to the south. As the moisture spreads up the island chain, expect increasing trade wind shower coverage.
A large swell from the southern hemisphere has peaked at the Samoa buoy. Forerunners from this swell are expected to reach Hawaii starting Friday. Surf will likely reach High Surf Advisory levels along south facing shores Saturday and remain elevated through early next week.
A northwest swell will bring small surf to exposed north and west facing shores through Friday. After that, surf along the north and west facing showers will be nearly flat.
