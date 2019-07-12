Sunrise Open House: Hilo homes for under $400K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re in Hilo on Hawaii Island, looking at homes for under $400,000.
Let's start with this well-maintained property that comes with a fully permitted ohana unit.
It’s centrally located near famous Hilo eateries, only half a mile from Hawaii Community College and one and a half miles from UH Hilo.
The main home includes two bedrooms, one full bathroom and an open living area.
The ohana unit comes with two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a full kitchen, and an open living area.
Yours for $349,000.
Take a look at this cute older but recently remodeled Kaumana home.
It’s got a beautifully-finished kitchen and upstairs bath with a full PV system.
The lower area is enclosed, with a separate entrance and a room which could be made into a bedroom or office and a full bath.
A huge covered lanai offers an expansive view of the landscaped back yard, with a variety of banana, cherry, guava and cacao trees.
This classic home also has a small ocean view.
Listed at $386,000.
And this property is an investor's dream.
This renovated and fully permitted five bedroom, two bath, split level features two distinct living areas.
The upper level can be accessed via a bright foyer staircase which connects the lower level, or through the back lanai.
The lower level allows you to use your creative instincts to maximize this home’s potential.
Let your imagination run wild: a kid’s playroom, home office, “in-law quarters” or even a man cave!
On the market for $398,000.
