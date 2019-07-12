State to raise fines for illegally-parked cars along parts of Kauai’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The growing number of illegally parked vehicles along Kauai’s state highways has prompted an increase in fines for those parked illegally in places along the North Shore.
A bill first introduced by Rep. Nadine Nakamura, and signed into law last week by Gov. David Ige, establishes a new State Highway Enforcement Program, establishing a parking violation surcharge in special ‘no parking’ zones ― in addition to other penalties and fines for parking violations on state highways.
According to Nakamura, the thousands of people drawn to the island’s north shore on a daily basis causes gridlock, safety concerns and numerous complaints.
“This bill is the direct result of Haena and Wainiha residents raising the concern about illegally-parked cars taking over their community and causing health and safety issues," Rep. Nakamura said. “Adding a $200 surcharge to the existing parking fine of $35 will deter visitors from parking in the newly established ‘no parking’ zone.”
This is just one step officials are taking in hopes of controlling the tourism at Haena State Park.
Other ways are reducing daily visitor counts from 3,000 to 900, having visitors make advance parking and entrance reservations, and accessing the park via the North Shore Shuttle.
