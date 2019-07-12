Local fighter Ray Cooper III suffers upset defeat in PFL bout

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a fight that was sure to be fireworks, the bout between Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III and John ‘Doomsday’ Howard did not disappoint.
Unfortunately, the bout didn’t last long ― and it ended emphatically.
With 3:23 left in the first round, Howard delivered a monster finishing blow on Cooper to cap a brutal knockout ―and a massive upset victory.
Cooper had been a -725 favorite in Vegas headed into the fight.
Both fighter’s came out of the gates aggressively, and each landed punches before Cooper III was successful on the first take down of the evening.
After limited success in Howard’s guard, both fighter’s returned to their feet for further exchanges. Howard stumbled forward landing a powerful left hook that dropped Cooper III.
The Pearl City native continued to fight, showing the toughness that has made him a Professional Fighter’s League favorite.
But when Cooper returned to his feet he was caught by another left hand before eventually succumbing to blows from Howard.
Despite the loss Ray Cooper III still qualifies for the Professional Fighter’s League welterweight playoff tournament and his chance for a million dollar pay day is still alive.
The playoff tournament kicks off on Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. The loss drops Cooper III to 18-6 as a professional.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.