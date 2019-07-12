Mililani’s Angela Lee handed second consecutive loss

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i native Angela Lee suffered her second straight loss in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Masters of Destiny on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Lee fell to eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Michelle Nicolini in a flyweight contest. Nicolini (6-2) defeated the “Unstoppable” Lee (9-2) by unanimous decision.
Nicolini, used her grappling to dictate the pace of the fight and focused on keeping the bout where she was comfortable.
Lee managed multiple times to sweep and gain the top position on Nicolini however the Brazilian continued to work while in the guard. The bought was back an forth for much of the fight with each fighter having their moments.
Nicolini’s unanimous decision win puts her in contention for a chance at the One Straweight title. Lee is still the Atom weight champion and is expected to defend the belt sometime next fall.
