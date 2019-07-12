KIHA Warriors capture gold in International Tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i isn’t always associated as a hotbed for local skating talent, but the KIHA Warriors are making teams around the world take notice.
The 18u KIHA Warriors defeated Team USA 9-2 to win the gold medal at the 2019 AAU Junior Olympic International tournament.
Lance Hamilton led the team in scoring with 7 goals and 6 assists, while goaltender Kaena Humber was lights out, allowing just three goals the entire tournament.
The tournament is one of the premiere events for inline skating. The competition this year drew 89 teams from five different countries.
The Warriors 16u team also put on a strong showing falling to Rocky Mountain USA 6-3 in the gold medal title game. The Hawaii 16u team took home the silver medal.
This is the second time since 2016 the Kapolei Inline Hockey Arena has hosted the event.
