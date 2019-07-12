Kauai firefighters extinguish building fire at Poipu resort

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in the maintenance building of The Point at Poipu resort on Kauai.
Crews were dispatched at approximately 2:40 a.m. and firefighters from Koloa were the first to arrive on the scene.
The fire was brought to control shortly before 3 a.m.
After the fire was put out, a maintenance employee of the resort was called to the scene to ensure that all machinery was properly shut off.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.
Fire inspectors estimate the cost in damage to be about $20,000.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.