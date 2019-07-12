Hundreds of shelter animals evacuated after Maui brush fire ignites

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hours before a massive fire on Maui grew so large that emergency officials ordered thousands to evacuate, hundreds of animals from the Maui Humane Society had to be rushed to safety as the fire neared their facility.
As officials were forced to evacuate the animals ― including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, a tortoise and birds ― away from the area as flames grew closer, the humane society took to social media to ask for help from the community.
Jerleen Bryant, the CEO of the Maui Humane Society, said they were asking “anyone and everyone with a car” to bring supplies and help transport animals to the Maui High School parking lot.
Bryant said the society had been prepping for “several hours when they heard about the fire" and had received an outpouring of support from the surrounding community.
The cause of the brush fire is currently unknown.
