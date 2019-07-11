Hot summertime trade winds, but some increasing humidity this weekend

The heat continues for the islands, with summertime trade wind weather expected through next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and in the morning. An old frontal boundary is forecast to approach from the north while an area of tropical moisture comes in from the south. Together, they’ll increase the chances of showers and humidity levels this weekend into the beginning of next week.
A large swell from the Southern Hemisphere near New Zealand is expected to bring advisory level surf to south shores on Saturday. Some of the forerunners from the swell are expected to arrive Friday. North and west shores will be close to flat, with small waves for east-facing shores.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.