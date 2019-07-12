Hawaiian word of the day: Pele

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is Pele.
Pele is our Hawaiian word for volcanoes and the magma that flows from these volcanoes. Pele is also the name of the revered goddess of our volcanoes.
Pele is described in ʻolelo noʻeau as “Ka wahine ʻai laʻau o Puna”, the woman who devours the trees of Puna.
Our ancestors preserved the story of Pele in many songs and chants that describe her travels from Kahiki and her search for a new home from Kauai to Hawaii where she eventually settled in Kilauea.
