Hawaii man gets 10-year sentence for choking, robbing child

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for choking a young student while robbing him of an iPad.
The Maui News reported Thursday that 34-year-old Nicholas Slot was sentenced Wednesday for the March 2017 attack and theft outside a Maui school.
Slot was found guilty by a judge in a nonjury trial in December of second-degree robbery and second-degree terroristic threatening.
The boy testified he was 10 years old and in fourth grade when Slot grabbed his iPad and put a hand against his neck while pressing him against a bench outside Sacred Hearts School.
Another student notified a teacher who chased and confronted Slot.
In determining the sentence, the judge noted Slot has 28 previous criminal convictions.
