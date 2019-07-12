Forecast: Hot summertime trade wind weather to continue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heat continues for the islands, with summertime trade wind weather expected through next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and in the morning. An old frontal boundary is forecast to approach from the north while an area of tropical moisture comes in from the south. Together, they’ll increase the chances of showers and humidity levels this weekend into the beginning of next week.