Flight operations resume at OGG after fire, but travelers asked to arrive early

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials recommend people flying out of Kahului International Airport on Friday to arrive early as a precaution after a massive brush fire in Central Maui impacted access to the airport on Thursday.
Mayor Mike Victorino urged residents and visitors on Thursday night to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport.
If the airline has confirmed departure from OGG, the Hawaii Dept. of Transportation suggests travelers come three hours prior to their departure time.
Many of the cancelled flights were rescheduled for Friday, a spokesman for TSA said.
As a result, the number of travelers who will depart OGG will exceed the capacity of the TSA security checkpoint multiple times throughout the day. Video taken from the airport on Friday morning showed lengthy lines, and passengers were being subjected to significant wait times.
The TSA recommends checking bags to save time as well as being prepared for the screening process.
The airport suffered from power outages related to the fire, and for a stretch was reported to be operating on emergency generators.
Power has since been restored, and the state said Thursday evening that airport operations had returned to normal.
During the height of the fire, airport staff were reported to be supporting passengers who were stuck at the airport.
A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said the company would offer guests who had purchased tickets for travel on Thursday or Friday an option to reschedule their flights without incurring change fees.
This story will be updated.
