ESPN Events unveils Hawaiian Airlines 2019 Diamond Head Classic Bracket

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Today ESPN Events released the matchups for the 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
The Christmas time tournament is always a sporting event basketball fans from around the country flock to for warm weather and good hoops.
The tournament will be held Dec. 22, 23 and 25 at the Stan Sheriff Center, and will feature eight teams, with 12 games being played over three days.
The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, enters its eleventh year, an will feature five first-time participants. 2019 NCAA Tournament teams Houston and Washington highlight a stacked slate of games that will feature Ball State, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i as the host team, Houston, Portland, and UTEP.
