Day after turbulence diverted plane to Honolulu, Air Canada flight takes off for Sydney

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A day after severe turbulence forced an Air Canada flight to Sydney to make an unscheduled landing in Hawaii, passengers are once again in the air and headed for Australia.
The flight ― which had to be rescheduled for Friday after 37 passengers were injured in the incident ― took off just after 12 p.m.
Originally meant to transport passengers from Vancouver to Sydney, authorities said Thursday that Air Canada Flight 33 experienced ‘un-forecasted’ and ‘sudden’ turbulence that forced the plane to land in Honolulu.
The turbulence caused the plane to rapidly drop in elevation, throwing some unsuspecting passengers into the ceiling of the plane.
“I thought it was just a normal bit of turbulence, but when everybody flew up to the ceiling, I was quite freaked out after that, for sure," said Milan Varma, a passenger sitting in the back of the plane. "It was nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”
Varma was one of several passengers who were buckled in while the ‘fasten seat belt’ light was off.
“I mean, I saw people go up and hit the ceiling … thankfully I was buckled in, so it was very lucky for us, for sure,” she said.
Other passengers weren’t as lucky.
Colin Clarke, who was finishing a five-week vacation in Canada, says he was returning from the bathroom when the plane dropped.
“Well, I flew up and hit the ceiling and landed in the passageway on the plane,” Clark said. “You didn’t have time to think, it happened so quick. It was up and down, and over.”
After 24-plus hour delay, Clarke and many other passengers say they’re now having to re-work their schedules.
“Now we gotta get connecting flights in Australia," he said. "Whether that’s going to happen or not, I don’t know.”
Air Canada has been helping passengers since they landed in Honolulu, with overnight stays in both Honolulu and Australia, as well as helping passengers find connecting flights to their final destination.
