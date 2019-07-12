Chaminade to play Kansas in Maui Invitational opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Chaminade Silverswords are headed back to the Valley Isle.
The 'Swords will open the 2019 Maui Jim Invitational against the University of Kansas on Monday, Nov. 25 at the Lahaina Civic Center.
The game will tip at 4 p.m. HST and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
This will be Chamiande’s fourth meeting against the Jayhawks. The 'Swords are 0-3 all-time against KU with the last meeting coming on Nov. 23, 2015.
Kansas finished 26-10 last season en-route to advancing to its 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearanc, before falling to Auburn an eventual Final Four participant.
Chaminade is coming off a banner year in 2018, the team tallied a 23-8 record and returns starters Tyler Cartaino and Andre Arissol.
The Silverswords will play either BYU or UCLA in Tuesday’s second round. Their Wednesday opponent will be either Dayton, Georgia, Michigan State or Virginia Tech which makes up the other half of the bracket.
