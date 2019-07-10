5 women wanted on suspicion of promoting prostitution in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Police are looking for five women suspected of running a brothel in Pawaa.
They’re wanted on grand jury bench warrants for promoting prostitution and other charges at the Happiness Spa on Kalauokalani Way.
Police and prosecutors raided the massage parlor on June 26.
The suspects were identified as Chung Eun Yoo, Chun Hwa Yun, Sun Hea Kim-Medved, Kyoung Hee Yoo and Run Xiang Yu. They range in ages from 33 to 62 years old.
Three others were arrested the day the parlor was raided.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
