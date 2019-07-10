Trade winds and drier conditions takeover, another round of rain approaching

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds return with drier more stable air in from the east. More typical trade wind weather will continue into the weekend. On Sunday a trough moving up from the southeast will bring deeper tropical moisture back into the Big Island and east Maui with enhanced clouds and showers. Trade winds will continue through the first half of next week with scattered windward and mauka showers.
The declining south swell will be supported by a southeast swell that will likely keep surf near or slightly above the summer average for the next couple of days. A new big south- southwest swell is slated to arrive Friday, it may warrant the issuance of High Surf Advisory for the south facing shores. This swell will last through the upcoming weekend into next Monday.
