This paper crane by Sadako was one on a journey to a thousand. It’ll be on display in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -One of the original origami cranes made by Sadako Sasaki will be featured at the Battleship Missouri Memorial.
Sadako’s nephew presented the paper crane to the USS Missouri Memorial Association.
"Sharing Sadako’s cranes is a way to remember victims in both countries,” said Yuji Sasaki, Sadako’s nephew and representative of the Sadako Legacy Foundation. "The origami cranes are a symbol of healing during challenging times and an opportunity to move forward from the war.”
In 1945, Sadako was 2-years-old when the atomic bomb fell a mile from her house in Hiroshima.
She later developed cancer and began a quest to fold a thousand paper cranes following a Japanese legend that said that would cure her.
Her story inspired the hit novel ‘Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.’
The tiny paper crane will be on display in the Wardroom on board the Mighty Mo next year.
“This is more than just a presentation, but a representation of the strengthening of ties between theUnited States and Japan,” said Michael A. Carr, president & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “We are honored The Sadako Legacy Foundation chose the Mighty Mo as a place todisplay this significant piece of history.”
Unfortunately, Sadako never reached the 1,000 goal. She made 644 before she died at the age of 12 in October 1955.
