Sticky situation: Disoriented driver detained after cactus crash
Kai Scott has been arrested on charges of DUI and criminal damage after crashing into a cactus in Tucson Wednesday, July 10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 10, 2019 at 7:28 AM HST - Updated July 10 at 12:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver ended up in a prickly predicament - but largely unhurt - after a collision with a cactus on Wednesday morning, July 10.

Kai Scott,39, was arrested with a DUI charge and one count of criminal damage as the result of the cactus crash, according to Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

According to information from the Northwest Fire District, nobody was hurt, even though the car came to rest with a large saguaro sticking out of the windshield, just missing the driver.

The driver of this car had only minor injuries after hitting a saguaro in Tucson on Wednesday, July 10. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
The PCSD is investigating the wreck, which happened near North First Avenue and East Agave Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Information from the PCSD said the driver appeared disoriented and had minor injuries. Deputies observed alleged signs and symptoms associated with impairment and detained the driver.

According to Crystal Kasnoff, the NWFD public information officer, the driver got into an accident and crossed the median, where he ran into the cactus.

A saguaro sticks out of the windshield after a crash in Tucson on Wednesday, July 10. (Source: KOLD News 13)
No other details were immediately available.

