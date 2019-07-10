Spurrier, Beamer named head coaches for 2020 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steve Spurrier and Frank Beamer will be the head coaches of the 2020 Poylnesian Bowl.
Spurrier will serve as Head Coach for Team Mauka (Mountain) while Beamer will serve as Head Coach for Team Makai (Ocean).
“Hawaii in January to coach in the Polynesian Bowl is about as good as it gets,” Spurrier said. “I’m looking forward to being part of this amazing experience.”
Spurrier’s college head coaching career record speaks for itself at 228-89-2. He is the winningest head coach in South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida Gators history, where he won a national championship. He also served as head coach for the Washington Redskins and won the Heisman Trophy as a player in 1966.
Beamer’s resume as a head coach is equally as impressive with a record of 280-143-4. He won three ACC and four Big East championships and is the winningest coach in Virginia Tech Hokies history. Beamer was recognized as the Associated Press Coach of the Year (1999) and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (2018).
“The Polynesian Bowl is an incredible celebration of culture and football,” Beamer said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun coaching the best high school players in paradise.”
The Polynesian Bowl is an annual high school football all-star game featuring 100 of the nation’s top senior high school football players. This year’s game will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 (6:30 p.m. HT) at Aloha Stadium.
The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.
