Pitolo earns UFC contract with impressive TKO victory
Courtesy: ESPN
By David McCracken | July 9, 2019 at 4:15 PM HST - Updated July 9 at 4:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maki Pitolo put on a show today during Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series with an impressive first round TKO victory over Justin Sumter.

With the win, “Coconut Bombz” earned a UFC contract.

Pitolo, 28, jumped up to middleweight (185 pounds) for the first time in his career to take on Sumter and the risk paid off in a big way.

After facing some early adversity in the opening exchanges of the fight, the Waianae native put his opponent up against the cage and unloaded a flurry of body shots directed at Sumter’s liver.

Pitolo now joins fellow Hawaii native Punahele Soriano as UFC contract winners on Season 3 of the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

