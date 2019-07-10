Pitolo earns UFC contract with impressive TKO victory

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maki Pitolo put on a show today during Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series with an impressive first round TKO victory over Justin Sumter.
With the win, “Coconut Bombz” earned a UFC contract.
Pitolo, 28, jumped up to middleweight (185 pounds) for the first time in his career to take on Sumter and the risk paid off in a big way.
After facing some early adversity in the opening exchanges of the fight, the Waianae native put his opponent up against the cage and unloaded a flurry of body shots directed at Sumter’s liver.
Pitolo now joins fellow Hawaii native Punahele Soriano as UFC contract winners on Season 3 of the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.