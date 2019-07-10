Original musical ‘A Timeless Princess’ inspired by story of Princess Kaiulani

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - “A Timeless Princess” is a new original musical inspired by the story of Princess Kaiulani.
Written and produced by Denny Miyasato, the musical tells the story of a present-day serviceman who is transported back in time 120 years. That’s where he meets a young Princess Kaiulani.
The musical has two runs from July 11 through 14, and July 18 to 21 at Mamiya Theatre.
Tickets are now on sale.
Actress Ciana Pelekai, who plays Princess Kaiulani, was on Sunrise with a preview.
