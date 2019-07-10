Officials expected to release details about Thirty Meter Telescope construction plans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a years-long legal battle in the rear view mirror, construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea is expected to begin soon – and authorities were scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss more details.
State officials and executives involved with the telescope have scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss matters related to the project’s construction.
Since the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the 18-story telescope in October 2018, state departments and other law enforcement agencies have begun gearing up for what’s sure to be a heated construction period.
In recent weeks, law enforcement officials have headed up the mountain to begin clearing the way for construction, including the dismantling of several prayer altars that were built by Native Hawaiian activists.
Protesters have taken to the area to express their opposition to what they consider to be desecration of a sacred Native Hawaiian space, with some demonstrators even risking arrest. Opponents have expressed concern over potential uses of excessive force in future demonstrations.
The $2 billion project was first announced nearly a decade ago as part of a new class of very large telescopes designed to look farther into space ― and potentially millions of years back in time.
While supporters believe the project will be a great technological advancement, opponents fear it will place restrictions against the native people’s access to a revered land.
