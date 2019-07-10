2 men arrested in connection with shooting outside Pearl City nightclub

By Mileka Lincoln | July 10, 2019 at 4:53 AM HST - Updated July 10 at 5:27 AM

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with a shooting outside a Pearl City nightclub early Wednesday.

Police said it started at Club Hot Ash off Kamehameha Highway just before 2 a.m.

According to HPD, two men were fighting outside of the nightclub when one of them pulled a gun.

The gunman fired four times, but police said he never actually hit his intended target. That’s when the gunman reportedly jumped into the passenger seat of a car and as the driver sped away from the nightclub, he hit the victim.

Police said the victim only suffered abrasions to his leg and not any life-threatening injuries.

They said he jumped into another car and chased after the gunman and man who hit him with a car.

The chase took them all the way to Kapolei with police in pursuit.

It ended just before 2:30 a.m. at the Ka Makana Alii shopping center, where the two suspects were taken into custody.

They’ve been arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Neither of the men or the victim have been identified.

