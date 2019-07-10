Lawsuit filed months after deadly Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3, injured others

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly half a year since a crash in Kakaako left three people dead and others badly injured, a lawsuit has been filed against the driver.
The suit also partly blames Honolulu police for their role in the crash.
Lianna McCurdy and Daniel Verderame filed the suit. They survived the horrific incident with severe injuries.
Back in January, Alins Sumang was allegedly behind the wheel of a the vehicle that plowed into a group of people waiting to cross at Kamake’e Street along Ala Moana Boulevard.
Three people were killed and others were rushed to the hospital.
The suit partially blames HPD for the crash. Moments before it happened, an officer was pursuing Sumang after he crashed into several parked cars. It is believed that Sumang was under the influence while driving.
HPD said the officer ceased pursuing Sumang when he lost sight of him as he accelerated down Ala Moana Blvd.
The suit says the pursuit was unnecessary and should not have happened.
Police say their investigation is ongoing. Sumang is being held on manslaughter charges.
