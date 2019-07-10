‘Kauai Kolohe,’ an adorable monk seal, released after removal of fishing gear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hook, line and sinker. That’s what an adult monk seal named ‘Kauai Kolohe’ swallowed off Oahu last month.
A fisherman spotted the hooked seal and reported it to authorities. After two weeks of searching, volunteers and experts helped tracked the seal and they were able to safely catch him.
Veterinarians used endoscope technology to remove the gear from his stomach.
Over the weekend, the team released ‘Kauai Kolohe’ back into the wild off Oahu’s North Shore.
If you see a marine mammal in distress, call the NOAA hotline at 888-256-9840.
