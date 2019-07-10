Kapi’olani Medical Center launches new after-hours pediatric walk-in clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Pediatric health care options for families are expanding at Kapi’olani Medical Center.
The hospital announced Tuesday the beginning of their new after-hours pediatric walk-in clinic.
The clinic will serve children and teens up to age 18 with minor injuries and mild sicknesses.
“We understand that illnesses and injury can happen quickly, especially when children are involved,” Martha Smith, chief executive officer of Kapi‘olani Medical Center, said. “Our new Pediatric After-Hours Walk-In Clinic was designed to help those families who may not have a life-threatening illness or injury but need access to after-hours care.”
Clinic hours run from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The clinic is located on the third floor of Kapi‘olani’s Diamond Head Tower.
For more information, call 808-763-2888.
