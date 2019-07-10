Healthier Hawaii: Kapiolani Medical Center’s pediatric after-hours clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have kids, you know they don’t really operate on a schedule, especially when it comes to getting sick or getting hurt. But there’s a new option for parents and kids out there.
Kapiolani Medical Center has a new pediatric after-hours walk-in clinic option.
The rule of thumb is if you need medical care but you don’t think you can wait until the next day, this may be an option for you. But this does not replace the emergency room, which is for more life-threatening or severe issues.
Kristen Pennaz, a registered nurse with the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, discusses this new option.
For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.