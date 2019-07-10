Eh, you get one Ukulele? If not, you can borrow one from the public library

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play the ukulele but didn’t want to buy one — or just needed one for the fun of it — you can soon borrow one from the Hawaii State Library.
Starting July 18, Hawaii State Library card-holders will be able to get an ukulele on loan, and borrow it for up to three weeks. (It doesn’t get any more Hawaii than that, right?)
The instruments are being provided by the Music For Life Foundation and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.
This isn’t a new concept however. the ‘Ukulele Lending Program’ is already in place at three other public libraries on Oahu: Nanakuli, Waimanalo and Aina Haina.
“We are excited that our patrons love this new service” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “We greatly appreciate this awesome partnership with the Music For Life Foundation who are generously sharing their talents and making these 'ukulele accessible to everyone.”
To kick off the start of the service at the Hawaii State Library located at 478 S. King Street, Jake Shimabukuro will perform along with Taimane from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 18.
The public is invited to the free kickoff concert. For more information, call the library at 586-3500.
