City Council to address concerns about vacant Honolulu condo

HONOLULU (AP) - The City Council will talk about the condition of a vacant Honolulu condominium after neighbors have spent more than a decade complaining about broken windows, rats and human feces.
The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported Monday the unoccupied building in a five-unit complex remained empty for 20 years and raises concerns about break-ins, drug use and graffiti.
Association of Apartment Owners president Kim Hadden says the building is a fire hazard.
Nearby residents feel it isn't safe and lacks upkeep.
City Council will address concerns this week.
Owner Norman Nip says the 9,500-square-foot (883-square-meter) property is for sale, but an agreement will only be made under the right conditions.
Neighbors hope a new law that created a five-year pilot program to spur redevelopment will help conditions at the complex.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.