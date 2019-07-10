Army addresses rumors of widespread herbicide spraying on North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army is addressing a rumor on social media about widespread spraying of an herbicide on Oahu’s North Shore to kill devil weed.
An Army spokesperson said the plan was to use a helicopter to reach the invasive, toxic plant near the Kahuku motocross track.
They would then use specialized equipment to spray it up close — not in the air over the landscape.
The operation was originally scheduled for July 9, 11, 16 and 18. But the military decided to cancel all plans to spray it this week and to re-evaluate.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.