Weekend work at Waipa Bridge to restrict access to Wainiha and Haena

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A portion of Kuhio Highway will be closed this weekend as crews replace the deck of Waipa Bridge.
The Department of Transportation says the full closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and run through 5 a.m. Monday.
Because of the work, vehicular access to Wainiha and Haena for residents and visitors will be restricted.
“Park and Ride sites on either side of the closure, pedestrian access over the bridge, and a shuttle between the Park and Ride and Wainiha General Store and Hanalei Colony Resort is available for residents and authorized Transient Vacation Rental (TVR) guests,” the DOT said in a news release.
Overnight work will continue after the weekend at Waipa and Waikoko Bridges.
Closures are set to run from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.