Teen rescued after getting into ‘serious trouble’ in waters off Spitting Caves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old boy was rescued on Monday night after getting into "serious trouble" in waters off the notoriously dangerous Spitting Caves, Ocean Safety officials said.
Just after 6:30 p.m., a lifeguard jumped into the ocean and swam to the boy, where both held onto a yellow tube. The lifeguard kept the boy calm and above water before Honolulu firefighters pulled them to safety.
The boy was not injured.
Ocean Safety officials have consistently urged the public to stay away from treacherous spots, including Spitting Caves, where summer swells often lead to dangerous conditions.
