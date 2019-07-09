Public swimming pool on Kauai closed indefinitely after disgusting discovery

WAIMEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public swimming pool in Waimea has been closed until further notice after a disturbing report of an act of vandalism that appears to have been committed.
Kauai County officials said Tuesday that staff members had reported finding feces in the pool when they arrived for work on Tuesday morning.
Pool activities, including youth swimming classes, have been cancelled for at least today. There was no immediate timetable for when the pool would reopen.
A police report has been filed, and authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation.
For more information on the Waimea pool, area residents can call the facility at (808) 338-1271.
To report suspicious activity related to the case, call Kauai police at 241-1711.
