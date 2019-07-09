MPD: Foul play not suspected in death of Maui woman found inside a parked truck

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui said foul play does not appear to be a factor in the discovery of a woman’s body late last week.
The woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in Lahaina late Friday night. The truck was located along Wainee Street.
Maui Police have identified her as 31-year-old Caela Venema of Lahaina.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of an autopsy performed Monday have not yet been released.
