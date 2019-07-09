Mililani alum, tennis star returns to compete for spot in U.S. Open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A star Mililani High School alum has made her way back to the Aloha State to compete in the Tennis Championships of Honolulu, in hopes of earning a coveted spot in the U.S. Open.
Alyssa Tobita, 23, will be facing No. 1 seed Whitney Osuigwe in her first main draw match at the UH Manoa tennis complex Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Tobita, who started playing professional tennis last summer, recently returned from competing in three tournaments in Cancun, where she made it as far as the quarterfinals in singles and finals in doubles.
Tobita was awarded a wild card entry this year into the main draw of the Tennis Championships of Honolulu for an opportunity to play against higher-ranked players like Osuigwe, event officials said.
Osuigwe, 17, won the 2017 Junior French Open and has played in the main draw of the U.S. Open and Australian Open.
The Tennis Championships of Honolulu will continue all week and are open to the public.
Admission is free for UH students and faculty, USTA members, and kids under 18. All others can purchase a ticket at the door for $5. For more information, click here.
