Man steals more than $13,000 worth of liquor from Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a man accused of stealing two bottles of an ultra-expensive liquor from a Waikiki steakhouse last week.
At about 1:30 a.m. last Tuesday, an unidentified man entered the restaurant, which is located in the Royal Hawaiian Center and had already closed for the night.
According to police, the man came in through the kitchen door, seemingly without signs of forced entry.
Once inside, authorities say the suspect took two bottles of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac, which are priced at more than $6,000 each, from behind the restaurant’s bar.
About $500 worth of liquor was damaged when bottles fell from the bar while the theft was under way, the restaurant’s general manager said.
After taking the two 1.75-liter bottles of alcohol, the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The unknown male appears to be in his 40s with a thin build and fair complexion. He had short, wavy, brown hair and wore a black T-shirt, dark long pants, black shoes and a black backpack.
