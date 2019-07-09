Man caught on camera tipping over headstones at Kawaiahao Church cemetery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local male was seen tipping over a headstone at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Cemetery, on the grounds of Kawaiahao Church, almost two weeks ago.
The act of vandalism, which was caught on camera, is believed to have occurred about a week before 27 headstones were reported damaged at the cemetery, triggering outrage by family members of those who were interred there.
A witness took a photo of the male around 4:40 p.m. before he fled in an unknown direction.
The man was of slim build and appeared to have been in his 20s or 30s. He wore a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts and a bright fluorescent orange backpack.
After last week’s incident, cemetery experts guided Kawaiahao Church members and volunteers as they attempted to right the heavy headstones that had been toppled in the cemetery.
Brickwood Galuteria, chair of the Kawaiahao Church board of trustees, said last week that the church is now looking into its insurance policies, but is assuring the families that it will pay for the damage.
