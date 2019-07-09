Judge dismisses petition to impeach City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu judge has dismissed a petition to impeach prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
The decision to dismiss the petition came Monday over concerns about the electronic signatures filed.
A judge felt the electronic signatures were not sufficient, and there was reasonable doubt they could be subject to fraud.
The petition organizer, Tracy Yoshimura, says he is planning to refile the petition.
In a written response to the dismissal, Yoshimura said while he does not agree with the judge’s decision, he is also not deterred.
He added the purpose of the initial petition was to filter out what the requirements are to impeach the prosecutor. Now that details have been clarified, and Katherine Kealoha has been convicted, he said the argument to oust Kaneshiro will be stronger a second time around.
Kaneshiro is the target of a federal investigation tied to the Kealoha case. He’s been on paid leave for the last four months.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.