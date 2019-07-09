Iolani teacher named Hawaii history teacher of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Iolani School history teacher has made history.
Sarah Campbell Johnson has been named the 2019 Hawaii History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Johnson was not only awarded with a $1,000 honorarium, but she also earned her students a core archive of American History books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials.
The non-profit’s History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional history teachers from grades kindergarten to 12 throughout the U.S.
Teachers who are honored demonstrate commitment to teaching American history, encourage creativity in the classroom, and show an effective use of documents, artifacts and other primary sources to engage students with American history.
Before teaching at Iolani, Johnson began her career in 2000, teaching U.S. History and American Studies on the East Coast.
She later moved west to work in schools in California, Colorado and Hawaii.
Along with her passion for teaching history, Johnson’s interest in international relations led her to develop multiple history elective courses for Iolani, including Modern China, the Modern Middle East, and Global Politics.
Johnson is also a firm supporter of the school’s Model U.N. organization, as she believes practice in developing collaborative solutions to world problems encourages global citizenship and future leaders.
